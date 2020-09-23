Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure availability of sufficient stock of wheat in line with the requirements of the commodity in the country.

The premier while chairing a meeting on availability of wheat and sugar and their prices in the country said that wheat and sugar are basic needs of the people and availability of these commodities should be ensured on reasonable prices.

A detailed report regarding situation about availability of wheat, and its import at the official and private level was also submitted before the prime minister.

The Prime Minister was apprised that 400,000 metric tons of wheat has so far been imported by the private sector, while one million metric tons of the commodities will arrive in the country next month. The chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan apprised that at the official level, about 1500,000 metric tonnes wheat was being imported.

For procurement of additional 330,000 metric tonnes wheat, a tender had been floated followed by others. Besides, from government to government level agreement, the wheat was also being imported, he added.

Sugar mills bound to start crushing season from November 15

The prime minister directed that he should be regularly kept apprised of the progress on import of wheat.

It was further apprised that under the government’s decision, sugar import continued and it was being ensured that there should be no gap in its demand and supply. The Punjab Chief Secretary apprised the prime minister that sugar mills were bound to start crushing season from November 15. Under the law, any delay in the crushing process would entail a fine of Rs 5000,000 per day.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hamad Azhar, PM’s advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, PM’s special assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, secretaries concerned, chief secretaries and senior officials. Ends.