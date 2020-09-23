Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) on Tuesday announced intermediate results and declared all the students successful except those who failed to perform good results in first year examination and they had been given chance in supplementary exams scheduled to start from October 10, according to a spokesman of board. The boards across the province announced results on the basis of their performance in academics as per COVID-19 policy announced by federal government. Though, the centre declared all the students of 10th grade successful as schools and colleges closed down in March due to Covid-19 pandemic, yet in Punjab, the students of 10th grade had already appeared in the examinations in March so their results announced were last week according to their performance. According to the policy announced by the centre, all students of 10th and 12th grades, who had cleared all the subjects in their 9th and 11th class exams, will be declared passed on the basis of their previous results. These students will also be given three per cent additional marks to their total, as statistics revealed that students always get more scores in 10th and 12th grade when compared to 9th and 11th classes.

According to BISER spokesman Arslan Cheema, as per Covid-19 policy, 71,783 students submitted their admission forms online and 61,437 students including 24,118 male and 37,319 female students have been declared successful.

However, he said that on the basis of Covid-19 policy, total 10,269 students were given chance to appear in the examination and these examinations would be scheduled to be held from October 10.

He said that the same policy was adopted by all the educational boards across the country and Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen issued notification to announce the results.