SIALKOT - The body of a citizen of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was recovered from Marala Ravi Link Canal here on Tuesday. According to sources, some people found the body floating in a canal at Motra and informed Rescue-1122. The rescuers fished it out. According to Rescue-1122, a paper was found from the pocket of the body stating that he belonged to Bhardan Kalan area of IIOJK. He was a Muslim and he committed suicide because of continuing violence by the Indian forces in held Valley. Two Indian currency notes (one note of Rs 500 and one of Rs 200) were also found from the body's pocket. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to Motra Police.