ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has auctioned a total of 14 plots in the first two days of Rs.19 billion.

On the second day, CDA received bids against nine plots amounting to Rs15.5 billion. On the first day of auction, Capital Development Authority received bids amounting to Rs3.5 billion against five plots. Collectively, during two days of auction proceedings, Capital Development Authority has received bids amounting to Rs19 billion against 14 plots.

The auction proceedings will continue tomorrow on the final day of a three-day auction of commercial plots. The received bids will be presented before the CDA Board for final approval. On Second day, plots from Blue Area, Sector G-11/3, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10, Industrial Triangle Kahuta, Orchard Scheme and Industrial area I-10/3 received bids from investors. On day one of auction, the investors gave bidding for plots in Diplomatic Enclave, G-9 Markaz and I-8 Markaz.

Along with New Blue Area, plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centers including G-9/1, G-9/2, G-10/3, G-11/4 and I-11/4 have been selected for auction. The auction proceedings will conclude on Wednesday today.

A 10-member committee headed by Member Finance CDA is supervising the proceedings of auction. Member Estate, Member P & D, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director EM-II and Director Finance are members of the committee.