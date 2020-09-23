Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, on behalf of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to the ISPR, the Chairman JCSC lauded the services of scientists and engineers. “You are our heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude,” the CJCSC was quoted by ISPR as saying on this occasion. Twenty-three awardees including three female scientists were conferred with the awards.