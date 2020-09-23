Share:

GUJRANWALA - A three-member committee was formed by City Police Officer (CPO) Gujranwala Rai Baber Saeed to probe allegations of rape of a girl by a police official, on Tuesday.

SP Sadar Hafeez-ur-Rehman, SP Investigation Dr Rizwan and SP City Muhammad Imran are members of the inquiry committee.

SP Sadar Hafeez-ur-Rehman said a case was registered in Arup Police Station on a single application, adding that an inquiry would be conducted on merit after collecting evidence and strict departmental action would be taken if the accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mubashir, were found involved in the case.

Earlier, the Gujranwala police had registered a case against the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on charge of raping a girl.

In her statement, she alleged the ASI had raped her on pretext of an inquiry when he came to her home for a probe in response to an emergency call against some young men, who had tortured her.