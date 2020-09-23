Share:

London - Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan has said that the conflict in Kashmir continues to pose grave threat to peace and stability in the region involving two nuclear powers with a history of wars over the dispute.

He was speaking at a webinar on International Day of Peace organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) here.

The webinar was attended by British and Pakistani Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders and civil society representatives who expressed serious concern over ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Moazzam said that the world must understand that peace in the region was inextricably linked to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking about the ongoing atrocities committed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, Moazzam Khan referred to the relevant reports published by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, OHCHR and international media which amply highlight the gross human rights abuses of the Kashmiri people.

He further said that those speaking for the rights of the Kashmiri people were already making a difference and the Kashmir issue has returned to the international spotlight.

He added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has committed himself to become an Ambassador for the Kashmiris.

The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan’s commitment with the Kashmiris and demanded the world to play its role in ending the sufferings of the people of Kashmir.

The participants of the Webinar were of the opinion that demographic change in IIOJK was a glaring violation of international laws and would further deprive the Kashmiris of their land and opportunities.