KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday said that contract of a parking would be cancelled for overcharging and FIR would also be lodged against its owners.

The Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association led by its President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan here at KMC office.

Shallwani said that underground parking facility across the city was under consideration. Only single lane parking should be allowed at Abdullah Haroon Road and other parts of Saddar area, he added.

KMC’s Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Basheer Siddiqui, Senior Director Estate Abdul Qayyum, Director Charged Parking Abdul Khaliq and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The delegation apprised Shallwani about issues being faced by them and said that customers were facing hardships due to sewerage water and garbage on the roads, adding that parking on the road especially around Saddar area also affected their business.

“Stops for inter provincial buses once again have been established on the roads that make it very difficult for pedestrians as well,” they added.

The Administrator directed concerned officials to resolve issues of the Karachi Electronic Dealers Association. He directed that all illegally established stalls, pushcart, patharas and even those working on footpaths should be removed. “Only single lane parking should be allowed at Abdullah Haroon Road and other parts of Saddar,” he added.

Shallwani warned that strict action would be taken against the contractor for non compliance. He said that more underground markets and parking facility was under consideration due to congestion in Karachi. “Underground markets at Abdullah Haroon Road and Golimar areas would be made functional soon after some renovation work,” he added.

Shallwani said that the KMC had established charged parking at 34 places of the city of which 16 were made indoor. He directed that charged parking should be done as per rules and the citizens should be cooperated in this regard.

He said that the incumbent year had been difficult due to pandemic but fortunately people faced through with collective efforts. The cooperation of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association is also commendable; he said and hoped that the traders community would continue their support for KMC in future well.