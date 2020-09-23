Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 307,418. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,432.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 532 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 134,437 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,602 in Punjab, 37,418 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,246 in Islamabad, 14,607 in Balochistan, 2,566 in Azad Kashmir and 3,542 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,469 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,227 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 180 in Islamabad, 83 in GB and 70 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,264,216 coronavirus tests and 33,744 in last 24 hours. 293,916 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 558 patients are in critical condition.