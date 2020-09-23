Share:

ISLAMABAD - Armed gangs of dacoits, robbers and vehicle lifters are on the loose in the capital city as scores of citizens were deprived of gold, cash, mobile phones, seven cars and seven motorcycles by the criminals on Tuesday.

A recent wave of street/house robberies has scared residents of heavily guarded Islamabad. The hardcore criminals have been stealing not only cellphones, money, gold and other valuables but also a sense of security. According to details, Islamabad police have adopted a novel way to show less crime rate in capital by not filing cases against criminals involved in looting citizens round the clock.

According to details, a couple was travelling on a motorcycle along with two kids in G-13/2 at 5:10pm on Monday when a gang of dacoits intercepted them on going point. “The dacoits put pistols on the head of man and shouted to hand them over motorcycle,” they said. They added the man grabbed his four-year-old son and one-year-old daughter and gave the dacoits motorcycle.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif. The couple reported the incident to police station concerned but FIR was not registered against the dacoits so far. The wife of victim later on shared on social media, “We went to PS Golra Sharif for registration of FIR but the DO insisted us to hold for 48 hours,” they said.

Another citizen namely Farooq Ali, resident of Margalla Town, is facing trouble in getting registered FIR against an unknown auto-theft gang involved in lifting his motorcycle from the area of PS Khanna, they said.

Similarly, a gang of thee dacoits having daggers in their hands also snatched a car from a man namely Muhammad Hanif within limits of PS Bani Gala.

Ahsan Pasha, resident of Jhangi Syedan, lodged complaint with PS Noon stating that unidentified robbers smashed locks of his shop and stole a mobile phone, laptop and 75 keyboards worth Rs 313,000. He asked police to register case against robbers and to recover his looted stuff. In Lohi Bher, a gang of robbers stormed into house of Shabana Khawar in Police Foundation and made off with cash, gold and other documents worth Rs 950,000.

The victim lady approached PS Lohi Bher for legal action against the robbers.

Likewise, the auto theft gangs also kept targeting the citizens as a car was taken away from outside of house located at G-11, the jurisdiction of PS Ramna. The victim namely Bilal Ahmed lodged complaint with police for recovery of his stolen car and registration of case against car lifters.

Another car was pilfered by car lifters from parking lot of Higher Education Commission (HEC), the limits of PS Industrial Area while Waqas Masood, the victim car owner, alerted police about the occurrence of crime.

Umer Farooq, resident of 1-10/2 Sector, also appeared before PS Sabzi Mandi officials and stated that thieves have picked up his car from outside his house.

Similarly, Honda 125 motorcycles owned by Sadaqat Ali and Ilyas were stolen from Burma Town and GT Road Sihala, the limits of police stations Khanna and Sihala.

Separately, Nelor police booked Sana Ullah and his 14 accomplices for injuring Abdul Nabi Bangish, the owner of Royal City Homes, during an armed attack and started investigation.

A spokesman to Islamabad police claimed that Industrial Area zone police booked two bootleggers and recovered around 288 wine bottles from the accused.

He said a team was constituted under the supervision of ASP Zuhaib Narullah Ranjha, comprising, SHO Khurram Shehzad, ASI Irfanullah and others, following the directions of SP industrial area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh.

The team arrested two accused Gulraiz Masih and Shahid Mahmood and recovered 288 bottles of wine besides 50 litres of alcohol.

A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added. IGP, Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed have lauded the performance of police team. The DIG directed all police officers to take strict action against liquor seller and drug dealers.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with police to eradicate crime and maintaining law and order in the city.

He asked the people to keep an eye on their surroundings and inform the police if they find any suspicious activity in their area for prompt action and that the name of informer would be kept secret.

He also said police, during a crackdown, held drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their possession.

In yet another incident of crime, armed dacoits stormed into a local restaurant “Desi Tarka Hotel” located Gulberg Town, Alipur at Lehtrar Road and made the owner and waiters hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits collected cash and mobile phones and fled from the scene. The incident took place in area of PS Koral.