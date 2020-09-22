Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.43 per cent during the first two months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The country exported cutlery worth $18.446 million during July-August (2020-21) against the exports of $16.856 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 9.43 per cent, according to the PBS. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed nominal increase of 1.58 per cent during the month of August 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. The cutlery exports in August 2020 were recorded at $8.288 million against the exports of $8.159 million in August 2019, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of cutlery however witnessed decrease of 18.41 per cent during August 2020, when compared to the exports of $10.158 million during July 2020, according to the data.