MITHI - The Deputy Commissioner Muhmmad Nawaz Soho has said that distribution of ration among rain-hit people was being carried out through relief centers set up by district administration. He expressed these views while visiting different relief centers. He further said that relief centers had been set up by district administration in Naukot, Shakoor Abad and Kaloi where revenue staff were engaged in distributions of ration to rain victims. DC said that to ensure transparency in ration distribution he personally monitoring the situation.