ISLAMABAD - A letter of understanding on environment education programme was signed between World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) & Federal Directorate of Education, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday. Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Ms. Wajiha Akram, Federal Secretary for Federal Education Ms. Farah Hamid Khan, and Additional Secretary Federal Education Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani graced the occasion. Mr. Hammad Naqi and DG Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Ms. Zia Batool signed the agreement. Singer and alumnus of FDE school Fakhir was also present in the ceremony. The objective of the programme is to educate and involve youth in advocacy workshop and community action projects by focusing on enhancing individual’s personal and professional capabilities for adopting more environmental friendly and sustainable practice. The agreement between the two organisations would focus on the development of educational content and activities to raise environmental education awareness through interactive and digital platforms. Environmental educational /awareness activities will be conducted in selected educational institutions. For this purpose, selected students shall be enrolled in Digital ECO Internship Programme (DEIP) until December 2020 to give students hands on experiential learning on appreciation of nature and diversity of natural habitats. Certificate of completion and community service letter will be awarded to students upon successful completion of all internship sessions to encourage and motivate the youth in community development activities.