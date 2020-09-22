Share:

KARACHI-EFU Life Assurance Ltd, Pakistan’s leading life insurance company, has won the ‘Best Insurance Tech of the Year’ award for its BLISS – a biometrically enabled, entirely digital, instant savings-cum-protection policy acquisition system. This is the third consecutive year that EFU Life has been recognised by Pakistan Digi Awards for its revolutionary and innovative approach towards better services. On behalf of EFU Life, the award was received by Ashfaque Ahmed, General Manager Technology and Naseer Ahmed, AGM and Head of ADMD. ‘BLISS’ is a revolutionary innovation for digitalization of insurance industry around the world. It allows a life insurance savings-cum-protection contract to be validated and created using biometric thumb-impression, which is verified instantaneously using biometric verification services offered by the government of Pakistan’s National Database &Registration Authority (NADRA). The system offers a fully digital, paperless experience. No physical or digital signatures on the app or paper, no hassles of paper forms, no physical copies of underwriting documents required, ever.