Share:

Egypt's interest in upholding international peace and security includes protecting people from the scourge of armed conflict through launching comprehensive political processes based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Tuesday.

“It is regrettable that the international community continues to turn a blind eye to a number of states that provide support to terrorists, whether by funds and weapons or by providing a safe haven, political and media platforms to them”, al-Sisi told the 75th session of the UN General Assembly via video link.

On the Libyan crisis, al-Sisi said Egypt continues to adhere to the political resolution process led by the UN in the country.

He stressed that Egypt is bent on supporting Libyans to rid their country of armed militias and terrorist organizations and putting an end to the blatant interference of some regional parties that deliberately transported foreign fighters to Libya.

He reiterated that the line extending between the Libyan towns of Sirte and Jufra is demarcated as a red line in defense of the Egyptian people and national security.

Al-Sisi urged all parties to the Libyan conflict to return to the political process with the aim of restoring peace, security and stability.