Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday said the people of GB were demanding full-fledged provincial status with all constitutional rights to the region. The federal government had decided to give special status of province to GB as it had made promise with the people of area, he said talking to a private news channel. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit to GB soon to announce its provincial status that would resolve many issues of the area, adding the status would give representation to elected lawmakers in the upper and lower house in the Parliament. He said the government would fully support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting fair, free and transparent elections in GB.