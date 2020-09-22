Share:

We live in a global village without realising its true essence.

A globalised world brings with it the intensification of economic, social, cultural and political interconnectedness. Globalisation explains how different cultures are connected in new space-time boundaries and how new bonds of humanity are being created without geographic limitations.

Globalisation cannot be equated with modernisation or colonisation. Globalisation is somehow related to the spread of modernisation across different borders. Modernisation and development is a process of change whereby less developed countries acquire the status and characteristics of industrialised societies. Modernisation highlights the concept of being “superior” or “inferior”. It is “making things common around the world” while globalisation is an integration not imitation.

Colonisation and globalisation usually have an integration among the population. Globalisation can be referred to as an economic movement while colonisation is a bit aggressive tertiary and political movement.

The world is readjusting and modifying itself to this double-edged sword. It has exciting potentials and at the same time, unprecedented dangers.

We are experiencing an extraordinary age from all points of view: from economy to politics, from international relations to technological advancements, from global war to demography. This phenomenon of globalisation is making the world more accessible to everyone. Globalisation helps in the exchange of technology which aids in information transfer across the globe. Globalisation leads to an increase in investment levels among states and vast multinational management and is beneficial for the world economy in terms of liberalisation of trade, labour migration, greater competition, and investment increase. This increases global productivity. The benefits of globalisation are shared by all living in the global village.

At the same time, globalisation has some alarming impacts. Developing countries hardly compete with developed countries and they often face problems with tariff protection. Labour migration which seems to be good is actually not in favour of states. It is accompanied by labour drain which is a danger for developing countries. Moreover, globalisation is increasing environmental issues, making the world an unhealthy place to live.

If we talk about the demographic dimensions of globalisation, the global population is the first thing that comes to mind, mirrored in which is a monumental demographic divide. The Global South, which is made up of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America is home to a greater population of young individuals with rising population and growing birth rates, whereas, the Global North which is made up of countries like the United States, Canada, Japan, Israel has a declining population.

Developing countries struggle with educating and providing employment to the youth who leave their own countries and migrate to places with better opportunities and wages. This creates economic and political instability between countries.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that demographic diversity is the result of changes in the determinants of population growth and global population structure. These factors include birth and death rates, and developments in medical science making life expectancy longer. For example, in the Philippines, the death rate is declining due to improved health services and better standard of living.

The morality of globalisation is the most important issue on today’s global agenda. Ethics demand a change in principles focusing on human security, economic stability and global peace. By thinking and acting collectively, every one of us can contribute towards building a more just and humane world.

Globalisation has recently hit a speed bump, provoking exigent evaluation of its causes, characteristics and implications. Pessimists predict that one of the many results would be competition between different states as they would seek to protect their independence and preserve national security. On the other hand, an optimistic scenario predicts a world of “global citizens” who remain loyal to the common interests of everyone. These set of predictions strike fear into the hearts of those living in the “global village”.