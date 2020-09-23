Share:

Islamabad - The government has given go-ahead for establishment of three border markets under a pilot project which is part of 18 border markets recently approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift socio-economic conditions in the most neglected areas. In a tweet on Tuesday, Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said under a pilot project two markets would be set up in Mand and Gabd in Balochistan and one at Shaheedano Dan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. CPEC Chairman further explained these border markets would help transform local economies, curb smuggling and formalise trade with the neighbouring countries. Prime Minister had given approval to establish 12 markets along Pak-Afghan border and six markets along Pak-Iran border at a high level meeting held here recently.

The meeting had decided to launch three markets under a pilot project which would be completed and activated by February next year. The meeting had decided to take effective measures to eliminate the menace of smuggling. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister’s advisers Dr Hafeez Sheikh and Razak Dawood, chief ministers Mehmood Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Jam Kamal Khan on Balochistan, special assistant Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and others. Earlier on May 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to curb smuggling of essential items from the country.