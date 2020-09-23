Share:

Dir upper - All the government employees in district Upper Dir have announced to observe complete strike from tomorrow to put pressure on the government for the acceptance of their demands.

This was decided in a meeting of all the government employees’ association held here on Tuesday.

According to details, the associations of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Upper Dir chapter held a meeting in Education Office which was presided over by the association’s district president Behrawar Khan.

The All Government Employees’ Grand Alliance leaders criticized the government and termed its policies anti-employees. They vowed not allow the government to continue its anti-workers policies and would take step to get their due right as civil servants. They alleged that the incumbent government was totally against the poor employees, and failed to honour its promises of bringing about a positive change in their life.

They demanded of the government to provide relief to employees and increase their allowances. They also warned to launch a province-wide protest drive against the government if their genuine demands were not considered forthwith.