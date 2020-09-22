Share:

Islamabad-Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in Urdu television serials. She made her film debut with a supporting role in Maan Jao Na (2018) and later appeared as a leading lady in Pinky Memsaab (2018). The later of which earner her nomination for Best Actress at Lux Style Awards.

Given her body of work, Hajra Yamin is among the emerging generation of versatile actresses who are passionate about their craft and opt for roles that are diverse. Hajra can currently be seen in three drama serials: Jalan, Tera Ghum Aur Hum and Naqab Zan.

Apart from acting, she do modeling as well, and recently she just spotted wearing designer Annus Abrar bridal outfit. Jewellery by Moonz Jewellers. Makeover was done by Faiza Abbasi.