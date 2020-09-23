Share:

ISLAMABAD - MNA and Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar has said that Indian police are hiding facts about the Jodhpur incident in India, in which eleven Pakistani Hindus were mysteriously killed last month.

He stated this during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday to apprise him of the latest details about the incident. Ramesh Kumar said transparent investigation into the incident is not being carried out despite their forceful demand and Indian Police is declaring the incident as suicide.

While speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over this inhuman incident. He said we have demanded of the Indian government to include Pakistan in the investigation for a fair inquiry.

The Foreign Minister said protection of minorities is top priority of the government and we are deeply grieved over killing of Pakistani Hindu family in India.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to come forward to rid the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel Indian clutches. Qureshi stated this while chairing the sixth meeting of Special Committee on Kashmir in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly will draw the world attention towards the atrocities unleashed by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to raise the lingering dispute at all international forums until the Kashmiri people get their right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Pakistan is apprising the world about the BJP government’s Hindutva policies and India’s expansionist designs.

The Foreign Minister said blatant human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian ceasefire violations on the line of control are a matter of concern. He said the belligerent posture of India poses a grave threat to the regional peace and security.