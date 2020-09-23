Share:

peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government yesterday approved appointment of new Managing Director for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

The decision was taken at the Board of Directors meeting of KPITB chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Chief Minister House Peshawar.

Advisor to CM on ST & IT Zia Ullah Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that promotion of information technology and digitization of services of provincial departments was fundamental and a significant part of the incumbent government’s good governance strategy adding that KPITB had to be made a strong institution to achieve the goal.

He stated that the provincial government had made various services of different departments online which would be extended to others for public facilitation. The meeting was briefed in detail on the recommendations of research and scrutiny committee with regard to the appointment of new managing director of KPIT Board.

The meeting was also informed about the selection criteria and key performance indicators including digital transformation of the public sector, stimulate the growth and quality of IT/ITES companies and startups in the private sectors, development of high-quality human resources for the digital economy and creation of new jobs for IT and relevant graduates.

The Chief Minister on the occasion urged the need to strengthen the IT Board as an institution and directed quarters concerned for reconstitution of human resource committee for the purpose.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure quality services delivery to people by utilizing latest technology.

The Information Technology Board would have to play its key role to convert the plan of provincial government into reality, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that creation of new jobs for information technology and relevant graduates should be the priority. An authentic survey should be undertaken to know the exact number of existing IT companies, its experts, IT related jobs and number of IT graduates per year and mechanism would be devised to track and authenticate these number every year, he said.

Mahmood Khan directed the authorities to focus on the establishment of citizen facilitation centres in the province.