PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said that under the Sehat Sahulat Programme a review process of health facilities in 54 hospitals of Zone One Malakand has been begun. He said that NADRA will provide data for the provision of health cards in Zone One while Health Insurance Programme (HIP) will begin in last week of the next month (October) as per schedule. He expressed these views during a video link review meeting regarding Sehat Sahulat Programme with State Life Insurance Company (SLIC). During meeting the State Life Insurance Company informed about progress made regarding health insurance scheme so far. Besides, Chairman SLIC other officials of the company also attended the meeting.

The review of health facilities in the hospitals of Zone II Hazara will begin from September 29, 2020. The meeting was told that all steps taken for the provision of health insurance to the whole population of the province are completing on time. On this occasion, the Health Minister also directed the launching of an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of the Universal Health Insurance Programme amongst the people. He said that the programme will begin in Malakand division next month and from November this year in Hazara division, saying that from January next year all population of the province will take benefit of the Universal Health Insurance Programme.