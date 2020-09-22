Share:

Islamabad-She announced the release her new single, Magic, recently. And Kylie Minogue looked sensational as she enjoyed a night out at The Ritz Hotel in Mayfair, ahead of the highly anticipated release.

The singer, 52, put on a stylish display in a black wrap-front dress that had a white polka-dot print across the front. Kylie boosted her height in a pair of pink strappy heels, while she kept her personal items in a black handbag. Her golden locks were brushed into loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders, and she used a light palette of make-up for the occasion. Kylie accessorized with an array of gold pendant necklaces, and she kept herself safe amid the coronavirus crisis by wearing a black face mask.

The Australian pop princess revealed last week that she will give fans another taste of her upcoming album, Disco, with the follow-up to lead single, Say Something, arriving later this week.