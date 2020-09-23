Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the availability of wheat and flour in the province.

The CM directed to take indiscriminate action against the elements involved in the unjustified increase in the rate of flour.

He further directed to take every step to stabilize the price of flour and stated the concerned staff should also visit commercial areas to monitor the field situation.

Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the Food Department was ensuring the suitable supply of flour and different steps are taken to ensure its availability at the notified rate.

The Food Department officials are also monitoring the price of flour, he added.

The CM termed the APC of the opposition as a failed drama adding that it has again proved that opposition only wants to protect its personal interests. The opposition’s APC has ended in a fiasco and the opposition parties have totally ignored the national interests, he added.

The CM emphasized that looters cannot hoodwink the people through their APC drama as the citizens are fully aware of the corrupt elements. The rejected elements cannot deceive the conscientious people, he added. The opposition parties are, in fact, trying to obstruct the national development in the country. Usman Buzdar lamented the negative role played by the opposition and observed that the APC drama has exposed them again.

Chairs meeting on new Local Govt System

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office about the new Local Government System to ensure timely holding of the local elections in the province.

Secretary local government and community development briefed the chief minister about the new local bodies system, the current status of delimitations of union councils and administrative matters related to holding of the elections.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that a strong local bodies system will solve public problems at the grassroots and a genuine representation will be available to the people through Punjab Local Government Act. He believed that a public leadership would emerge at the grassroots through the elections of the village, panchayat and neighbourhood councils to solve the public problems at their doorsteps.

He said the government will introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies and a new era of development will start.

Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Murad Raas, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

reviews performance of Information Department

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on the performance of the information department. Secretary information briefed the participants about the performance and role of the department.

Addressing the meeting, the CM stated that modernization of the information department according to the needs of the new era was important as social media had improved access to information in the wake of traditional print and electronic media.

“The role of the information department is very pivotal in providing correct and updated information to the people as rumours and fake news spread confusion in society. Responsible style of journalism is praiseworthy and every possible step will be taken to improve the professional capacity of the information department”, he said, adding that the officers will be educated about new concepts of information and communication.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, secretary law and DGPR attended the meeting.

MNAs, MPAs call on CM

Legislators belonging to the ruling PTI called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him of the problems in their constituencies.

They included Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Dr Akhtar Malik, Amir Dogar, Umer Tanvir Butt, Bilal Warraich, Nazir Jatt, Ayesha Nazir Jatt, Shakil Shahid, Ghaus Uddin, Malik Yasir Patwali and others.

Talking on the occasion, the CM pointed out that the journey of development had been moved forward to backward areas and neglected cities. “Now, funds are not limited to some specific cities but a holistic policy has been adopted to ensure composite development of the province”, he observed.

Usman Buzdar remarked that opposition parties’ APC remained limited to slogans and commented that their APC show was disappointed as like the dispirited opposition. The CM added that the nation will never forgive those engaged in negative politics and emphasized that any negative opposition role in the prevailing circumstances was condemnable. He further said the PTI leadership understood the pain and agony of the poor and no one will be allowed to create any hurdle in the journey of development.