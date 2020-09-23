Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mehmood on Tuesday ordered Metropolitan Corporation (MC) to conduct fresh tax survey in Multan, saying that low recovery of professional tax indicated corruption might be the factor behind. Rejecting the statistics presented by MC officials portraying a dismal figure during last many years, the commissioner said that professional tax recovery was far behind target and warned recovery inspectors to mend their ways. He said that recovery figure did not correspond to the fact that Multan was a big city. The Commissioner issued a circular dividing Multan into eight zones and gave September 29 deadline to all tax inspectors to submit tax survey report by 2pm. He warned inspectors of action under relevant laws in case of low recovery. The Commissioner said that PM Imran Khan’s vision would be enforced to improve tax revenue. All recovery staff was held bound to submit report to municipal officer (finance) by 6pm daily and a comprehensive report would be submitted to additional commissioner coordination every week on Saturday by 2pm.