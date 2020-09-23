Share:

France is ready to back the civil transition of power in Mali on conditions set by the African ECOWAS regional bloc and takes note of the first appointments to the Malian transition government, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"France is ready to accompany and support the civil transition in Mali that will take place under the conditions set by ECOWAS," the statement released by the ministry late on Tuesday read.

Paris also called the appointments to the transition government an “encouraging first step” in the process of curbing the political crisis in Mali, which should translate into democratic elections of legitimate authorities.

The ministry added that further appointments to the transition government are expected under the observation of African and European experts.

The military junta responsible for the coup in Mali, on Monday appointed former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as the transition president, who is due to serve on his post for 18 months before a new government is established.

The military coup in Mali began on 18 August not far from the capital of Bamako and resulted in the resignation of then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government. The coup leaders established the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) governing body until the transition government takes power.

Earlier in September, the 15-nation ECOWAS bloc urged the junta to appoint members of government for a transitional period until September 23, saying it would otherwise impose a full embargo on the country.

Macron Urges Turkey to Refrain From Unilateral Actions in Mediterranean

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than an hour, discussing the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron welcomed the start of preliminary talks between Greece and Turkey on the issue of differences between the two countries. He expressed the hope that the dialogue would be in good faith and lead to a reduction in tensions.

"He called for a similar dialogue in the same spirit to be adopted by Turkey and the Republic of Cyprus," the Elysee Palace said.

The French leader also called on Turkey "to fully respect the sovereignty of the European Union member states and international law, to refrain from any new unilateral actions that could provoke tensions" in the Mediterranean and "called on Turkey to fully comply with the embargo on arms supplies to Libya within the frameworks determined by the UN, as well as the security interests of allies in Syria," the statement said.

The two heads of state decided to continue a regular dialogue on these issues both between themselves and at the ministerial level.

France Regrets New Government Not Yet Formed in Lebanon, Foreign Ministry Says

France regrets that Lebanese officials have not yet been able to form a new government, despite their commitments, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"At this decisive historical moment for Lebanon, the Lebanese political forces are facing a choice between rebuilding the country and collapse. This is a great responsibility before the Lebanese. In this regard, France regrets that Lebanese officials have not yet been able to fulfill the obligations assumed September 1," the spokesperson said.

"We urge them to urgently find an agreement on the formation by Mustafa Adib of a mission government, which will have to conduct the necessary reforms," ​​the message says.

Adib, who was appointed Lebanon's prime minister in late August, has not yet been able to present a new cabinet, despite the conditions of French President Emmanuel Macron, under which a new government was to be formed in Lebanon by 14 September.

If this condition is met, Macron pledged to hold a conference on aid to Lebanon in Paris in October. The process of forming a government has become more difficult after the United States imposed new unilateral sanctions against two former Lebanese ministers, whom the US administration has accused of being connected with the Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Paris said that in the absence of real reforms by December, France would abandon its mediation mission and would not persuade the international community to provide assistance to Lebanon. Moreover, the French president did not rule out, otherwise, the imposition of sanctions against Lebanese politicians in connection with their actions preventing the normalization of the situation in the country.