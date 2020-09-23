Share:

Okara - Man kills his real brother over domestic issues within the limits of police station A-Division, Okara. Police told the Nation that Naveed Alam shot dead his real brother Tanveer over domestic issues on Tuesday. Due to immediate action of local police under the supervision of Arslan Joyia SHO PS A-Division, the killer was arrested and sent behind the bars. Police have registered a case against the culprit and started further investigation.

Man kills wife

A man clubbed his wife to death over domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Depalpur police station on Tuesday. According to police, the incident took place at Faridkot locality where Qamar Shah killed his wife Nazia Bibi by hitting club in her head. Later, the accused fled from the scene. The police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem and started further investigation.