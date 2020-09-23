Share:

LAHORE - Noted religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and lauded the public-service passion of the chief minister.

The CM appreciated the role played by Maulana Tariq Jamil and other public intellectuals for the eradication of polio and coronavirus and said that Ulema has performed an active role on important issues. The religious scholars and intellectuals have always guided the government at every difficult moment, he opined. Similarly, they have actively worked to protect socio-cultural and moral norms in society. The CM observed that religious scholars’ active role in the elimination of polio will help to overcome this fatal disease. It is a national issue and everyone will have to work jointly to rid the society of the polio disease, the CM remarked. Similarly, the role of religious scholars and intellectuals is very important in ideologically confronting the issue of fanaticism, he further said.

A strong local bodies system to solve people’ problems at gross-roots level: Usman Buzdar