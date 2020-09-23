Share:

Middle schools in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have reopened classes from today in second phase under strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The educational institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The students, teachers as well as the school administration are required to ensure social distancing and wear masks and regularly use the hand sanitizers.

The Sindh government has delayed resuming classes of sixth to eight grade by a week time to further review the COVID-19 situation.