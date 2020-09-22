Share:

Islamabad-She commanded attention when she performed at the 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. And Miley Cyrus ensured all eyes were on her once again as she uploaded sizzling photos from her recent set on Instagram recently.

In the latest images, the singer, 27, put on a busty display as she laid on a red satin bed, complete with a lavish headboard and a cheetah print blanket.

The Midnight Sky song-stress teamed her bodysuit with glittery see-through stockings and matching opera gloves. Channelling early-Eighties Madonna, Miley accessorized with a selection of silver bracelets, rings, and a cross pendant. But without a doubt, the centerpiece of the images was the media personality’s coif, which featured large blonde curls housed in a fishnet hair net.