Swat - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engr Ameer Muqam yesterday claimed that the PTI has damaged the country’s economy and failed in all fronts.

He was addressing party workers and supporters at Koza Bandai area.

On the occasion, Bakhtawar Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Adil Rasheed and many others along with thousands of supporters and workers of different political parties announced their joining the PML-N.

Ameer Muqam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made shallow promises to the entire nation during the election campaign.

According to him, Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that the KP government completed construction of 350 dams which is completely baseless. The ground reality is something else and “we have not seen execution of even a single dam what to speak of 350 dams”, he remarked.

He further added that KP chief minister Mehmood Khan has pushed the province towards critical problems and aggravated the whole system of governance.

He also said that the provincial government was trying to take credit for the projects initiated by the PML-N government.

This government has nothing to show about its performance other than incompetence and inability so that’s why it is getting credit of the PML-N government’s projects, Muqam added.

The PML N leader also criticized the National Accountability Bureau for not taking action against the corruption in BRT Peshawar.