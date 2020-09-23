Share:

QUETTA - The NAB Balochsitan has filed a reference against the officers of provincial B&R department for alleged corruption of Rs40.69m. According to a statement issued by NAB Balochistan on Tuesday, the accused including Executive Engineers of B&R department Abdul Rehman, Faizullah and Farooq Tarin in connivance with the contractor Mohammad Bakhsh Shahwani caused Rs40.69m to the national kitty in the construction of Murgha Zakarya Zai to Pishin road project. As per NAB’s investigation carried out in the corruption of road project, XEN of B&R department through work order revised Rs16m road project to Rs257m awarding contract to Mohammad Bakhsh Shahwani without following the tender process. Without execution of work, the B&R officers later made excessive payments to the contractor whereas ground check also revealed that despite passage of eleven years road project was still incomplete. The anti-graft body after accumulating concrete evidence in the case, filed a reference against the B&R officers and contractor.