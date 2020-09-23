Share:

Peshawar - The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday issued a call-up notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman, directing him to appear before its investigation team next month in an inquiry launched on charges of corruption and possessing assets beyond means. The notice, issued under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, was sent to Fazl’s residence in Dera Ismail Khel. The notice called upon the JUI-F chief to appear before CIT (combined investigation team)-I at NAB’s regional office on October 1 at 11am in order to “record your statement/plea in the subject inquiry”.