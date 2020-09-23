Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday allowed the second phase reopening of educational institutions in the country from Wednesday (today).

The decision was taken in a meeting in Islamabad as Minister for Planning Asad Umar chaired the meeting. According to the decision, classes from 6-8 will resume today in the second phase.

The NCOC meeting was held in the federal capital to review coronavirus situation after reopening of schools in the country.

Officials from Ministry of Education informed the meeting that strict implementation of the SOPs was being ensured in all educational institutions and they are ready for the second phase.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Tarakai also expressed their willingness to open middle schools from today.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas told the meeting that coronavirus pandemic was not over yet in the country and feared that virus cases will emerge in schools but he assured the meeting that strict implementation of the SOPs would be ensured.

It is to mention here that Sindh government has decided to postpone the second phase of reopening of educational institutions for few days.

According to Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani classes from fifth to eighth will not resume on September 21 and situation will be analyzed after a week. Middle classes can be started on September 28 if condition improves but will be postponed if situation deteriorates, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in first phase universities, colleges and school for ninth and tenth grade were allowed to reopen from September 15 under strict implementation of SOPs.

Primary schools will be allowed to reopen from September 30 in the third phase.