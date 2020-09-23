Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China will jointly build a cancer medical laboratory through cooperative partnership as both the sides have signed an agreement for this initiative, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

It said that the agreement was jointly initiated and signed by the Life Rehealth Technology Pakistan and Beijing Anlong Gene Medicine Technology.

Under the proposed framework, Pakistani and Chinese companies will jointly carry out exploration and research on cancer medical treatment, and Chinese companies will also share their existing medical technologies with Pakistan.

Dr. Ahmed Waqas, the CEO of Life Rehealth, has been active in CPEC medical cooperation for a long-term. He said in an exclusive interview that, the incidence of cancer in Pakistan is very high, especially lung cancer, liver cancer and so on.

However, due to the current medical level and sanitary conditions, patients cannot receive good treatments. Therefore, cooperation between Pakistan and China in this sector is very necessary and will bring great benefits to Pakistan, he said.

Regarding the reasons why Pakistan chose Chinese company as a cooperative partner, Waqas said, the cooperation in medical field is of great importance and requires profound friendship and trust between the two sides.

“China and Pakistan are ‘iron brothers’, and the Pakistani people deeply trust China. So if Pakistan wants to develop biotechnology, the best partner must be our good brothers.”

“The second reason is,” he added, “China’s rapid development in the medical field in recent years is obvious to all, and the technology in oncology treatment has also been relatively mature.

Dr. Wei Yujun, General Manager of Anlong Gene, said, “China’s development in life science has attracted worldwide attention in recent years. “As Chinese medical personnel, we have the responsibility to make cutting-edge technology benefit more people. Pakistan is a friendly neighbour of China.

Under the frame of BRI, we should strengthen medical cooperation with our iron brother.”