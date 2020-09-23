Share:

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Para-Medical Staff Association (PPSA) on Tuesday continued their protest on16th day and staged a protest demonstration against alleged mistreatment by Medical Superintendent, Chandka hospital Larkana with paramedical staff.

PPSA leaders Allah Dino, Mir Mashooq Ali, Muhammad Ali Palari and others said they were protesting against the MS since last two weeks but no one had taken notice of their protests.

Chandka hospital’s MS was victimizing paramedical staff and always misbehaving with them, the PPSA office bearers said and alleged that many employees were threatened to be transferred to other districts.

They condemned the attack on the protesting camp at Chandka hospital and alleged that MS was behind this criminal act.

They warned the health authorities if their demands were not accepted within five days they would had no option other than to start a province wide protest movement.