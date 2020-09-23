Share:

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) information secretary Senator Maula Bux Chandio has said that the PPP seeks to change the inept rulers and not to “overthrow” them.

Political activities of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would soon begin in the country for the change of government, he added. Addressing a press conference at his residence on Monday, he said the PPP was facing incompetent rulers and would use all means to replace them through a democratic way.

Mr Chandio also cut a cake to mark the birthday of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said the establishment belonged to Pakistan but whenever it opposed the public opinion, the situation led to disastrous consequences. The PPP did not believe in clash of institutions in the country, he said, and stressed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should become a real anti-graft watchdog in the country.

He said the PDM would adopt the pattern of the Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD). He said he would not like to refer to the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) as it led to painful events in the country involving political activists.

The PPP senator was highly critical of the statements of the prime minister’s spokesmen and advisers. He said they would soon become irrelevant and people would not find even their postal addresses. People did not remember where Saifur Rehman was living today but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was still there, he said.

He said Imran Khan would be found in Pakistan but his advisers, who were badmouthing PTI’s opponents, would disappear.

Nobody knew where Firdous Ashiq Awan had gone; these spokesmen and advisers would also meet the same fate, he observed. Even those who had opposed Z.A. Bhutto and used to dub him as murderer recalled him respectfully by adding ‘shaheed’ to his name, he pointed out.

He said the PPP would not hurl abuses at its opponents in return but Imran Khan would have to pay the price for this culture as he did not restrain his advisers and spokesmen from using foul language.

Mr Chandio said these advisers were trying to create confusion that the multiparty conference would not be held as the PML-N and PPP had divergent views. The PPP had committed mistakes but he could confidently say it did not betray the masses and that was why even its opponents trusted the party, he said.

He said the opponents must now see that opposition leaders not only sat together but also formed an alliance, PDM, which would soon unveil its programme for a political movement. Whenever such leaders sat together for a political cause, their effort did lead to some result, he said. He added that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emulated his mother, Benazir Bhutto, who had also gathered politicians to see who stood for dictatorship and who for democracy. Likewise, he said, her son also gathered politicians to show that they were not with the ‘puppet’.

He said democracy would ensure development in the country.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2020

Facebook Count

Twitter Share