ISLAMABAD - PILDAT held a strategic planning and capacity building session with young MPAs of Sindh on the subject of “Towards a Young Parliamentarians’ Forum – YPF in Sindh Assembly: How Young Legislators Can Join Hands towards Pro-Youth policies and Legislation”. A multi-party group of Sindh MPAs joined in person and via zoom online in the Forum held in Karachi, says a press release received here yesterday.

Speakers at the Forum covered themes including “How can Young MPAs take the Lead in Representing Youth and an overview of Manifesto Pledges on Youth” where Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director PILDAT, spoke in detail.

What Sindh Youth Wants? – a detailed presentation based on public opinion polls by Bilal Gilani, Executive Director Gallup Pakistan, shared very useful data on youth in Sindh and their aspirations.

A comparative analysis of “Provincial Youth Policies, the Role of Young Legislators, Need for Students Unions and Effective Local Governments” was presented in detail by Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT.

In a detailed discussion, MPAs appreciated holding the forum and the sharing of very useful and timely information and analysis on a number of very relevant areas. They were hopeful that as young MPAs they are ready and willing to play their role in leading for policies, oversight and legislation on issues faced by youth in Sindh.

MPAs who joined the forum in-person included Sadia Javed, MPA PPPP, Arsalan Taj, MPA PTI, Sarwat Fatima, MPA TLP, and Munnawar Ali Wassan, MPA, PPPP. Those MPAs who joined online via zoom included Bilal Ghaffar, MPA PTI, Saeed Afridi, MPA PTI and Rabistan Khan, MPA PTI.

PILDAT announced that on September 23, 2020, a Youth & Young Legislators Provincial Dialogue Sindh will be organised where youth from across Sindh will share their policy proposals with young Sindh MPAs.