Islamabad - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail yesterday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues related to early implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan and K-IV project. Member Sindh Provincial Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI leader Saifullah Niazi were also present in the meeting. The prime minister directed Governor Imran Ismail and Haleem Adil Sheikh to take all possible steps to meet needs of the people in flood-hit areas of the province.