Rawalpindi - Police arrested an 11-year-old boy on charges of attempting to sexually assault a seven-year-old girl in limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, informed a police spokesman. A case was also registered, he said.

According to him, a woman lodged complaint with PS Waris Khan that Bilal, 11, caught her seven-year-old daughter and took her to his home where he tried to rape her. However, the accused managed to flee after the girl made noise, she said.

Police registered case on complaint of the woman and held the accused, he said. He added the victim girl has been brought to hospital for conducting her medical while police would solve this case on merit. In Islamabad, another attempt was made by a man namely Abdul Jabber to assault 11-year-old boy sexually in forest in Shah Allah Ditta, area of PS Golra Sharif. Police booked the accused on complaint of father of victim and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Race Course police thwarted a bid of smuggling arms and ammunition and held a couple involved in the crime, according to police spokesman.

He said police seized 6 pistols of 9mm with magazines and bullets and registered a case against accused. Similarly, New Town police held a suspected dacoit-cum-motorcycle lifter namely Muhammad Qasim and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile, purses and weapon from his possession, he said adding that the accused was held by SHO Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal on orders of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar. He added Race Course police, under command of SHO Inspector Mian Imran, also rounded up two motorcycle lifters and seized six stolen motorcycles from their possession. Case has been registered against the accused identified as Muhammad Irfan and Abdul Wahab while further investigation was on, he said.