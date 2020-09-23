Share:

General Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on 15th November this year.

On the summary forwarded by the Prime Minister, President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the general elections for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, Mir Afzal, former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) as the caretaker chief minister after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) completed its five-year term.

GB Assembly had started functioning from 24th June 2015 led by Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad.

During the tenure the House made record legislation as compared to the previous term and passed 62 Acts besides giving approval of 178 resolutions.

The Assembly held 182 days of proceedings in 48 sessions. Thirteen standing committees on various departments rendered their services.