Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved a set of bills including the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020 and Islamabad High Court (IHC Amendment) Bill 2020.

According to details, the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020 will help regulate the medical sector through implementation of uniform standards to ensure quality of training and educational qualifications in the field of medicine and dentistry.

Meanwhile, the President also approved Pakistan Medical Tribunal Bill 2020.

The bill is aimed at establishing a Special Judicial Tribunal for resolving disputes in the medical and health sectors.

The President also accorded his approval to the Islamabad High Court (IHC Amendment) Bill 2020 under which the strength of IHC judges would be increased to nine from the current six.

Meanwhile, the president also approved the Islamabad Waqf Properties Bill 2020, which was aimed for the proper management, supervision and administration of Waqf properties in the territorial limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

These bills were adopted by the joint sitting of Parliament on September 16.