MULTAN - Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in service of masses.

While performing ground breaking of Multan Cricket Stadium road, the provincial minister stated that PTI was striving hard for equal development in all regions of the country. The government was ensuring uplift work without any political discrimination.

The development work was being done on purely merit basis in the ongoing regime. He said the road would be constructed with a cost of Rs12 millions and no compromise would be made on quality of work. Dr Akhtar Malik remarked that officials as well as people’s representatives would keep inspecting the work at the site.

On this occasion, Malik Zahid Arain, Malik Abdur Rauf, Rana Imran, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Chaudhary Tariq Maan and others were also present.

Punjab govt to welcome investment for solar panels manufacturing

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Tuesday that the Punjab government would welcome investment for manufacturing of solar panels in the country.

He expressed these view in a meeting with officials of two Chinese companies including China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) and Zhunergy, said an official release issued here.

CMEC branch manager Saman and Zhunergy general manager Gordon Gao expressed interest in investment in alternate sources of energy.

Alternate sources of energy could serve as game changer for Pakistan and different companies were showing interest in investment, minister said.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that Chinese companies were showing interest in manufacturing solar geysers in the country adding that it could turn out to be a better option to lessen gas loadshedding during winter season.

He said that the government had waived off duty on import of solar panels.

He said that environment friendly and cheap source of energy was the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide ease of life to the poor people.