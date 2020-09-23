Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Tuesday that the Punjab government would welcome investment for manufacturing of solar panels in the country.

He expressed these view in a meeting with officials of two Chinese companies including China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) and Zhunergy, said an official release issued here. CMEC branch manager Saman and Zhunergy general manager Gordon Gao expressed interest in investment in alternate sources of energy.

Alternate sources of energy could serve as game changer for Pakistan and different companies were showing interest in investment, minister said.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that Chinese companies were showing interest in manufacturing solar geysers in the country adding that it could turn out to be a better option to lessen gas loadshedding during winter season.

He said that the government has waived off duty on import of solar panels.

He said that environment friendly and cheap source of energy was the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to provide ease of life to the poor people.