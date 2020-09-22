Share:

Results of second COVID-19 tests of Second XI squad received

LAHORE - All players and player support personnel, except for two individuals, whose results are pending, belonging to the Second XI teams of the six Cricket Associations, tested negative in their second COVID-19 tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday. As such, they will now enter the bio-secure zone here at a local hotel, said a spokesman for the PCB. From Wednesday, the six teams will begin their training for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium and National High Performance Centre, he said and added: “Fawad Alam, captain of Sindh for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament, will travel to Lahore on Wednesday and have his second COVID-19 test on 24 September. His first test had returned negative.” Meanwhile, Faisal Iqbal and Wasim Haider, the head coach and assistant coach of Balochistan First XI team, have returned negative tests and, as such, will be allowed to travel to Multan on Wednesday following the completion of their quarantine.

RSA to take part in Sports Festival for Special Persons

LAHORE - Razi Sports Academy Rawalpindi (RSA) would participate in the 28th National Sports Festival for Special Persons, scheduled to be held at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar from September 24 to 27. According to RSA Chief Operating Officer Razi Uddin Ahmed, the Sports Festival would be held under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate. “A total of 10 athletes of the academy will compete in competitions including athletics, cricket, badminton and crutches,” he said and added Nawaz Gohar would be the parading manager. He said the selected players for the competitions include Shahid Hussain, Mushtaq Haider, Umair Ali, Shabbir Jan Khalil, Mohammad Ashfaq Shakir, Shahid Ali, Mohammad Arsalan, Mohammad Bilal, Asif Qadir, Bilal Ayaz and Mohammad Nawaz Gohar. It may be mentioned here that Razi Academy has won gold medals in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 badminton competitions.

Sports development schemes crucial for growth of games, says SBP DG

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over an important meeting at E-Library at Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Tuesday. Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadim Qaiser, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, District Sports Officers of Lahore, Kasur, Nankana, Sheikhupura and Project Director PMU, and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting was convened to review sports development schemes in Lahore division. Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadim Qaiser, and district sports officers and PMU officers gave thorough briefing about the sports development schemes.