ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said that regional connectivity and economic corridor were among top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan/Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atadjan Movlamov, he said significant developments were taking place for timely execution of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) project.

The meeting also discussed economic security and regional peace, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador said that Pakistan could get fiber optics and electricity from Turkmenistan.

Atadjan Movlamov appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.