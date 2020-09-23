Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition’s Rehbar Committee will meet today (Wednesday) amid persisting uncertainties among ranks of opposition parties on the agenda of All Parties Conference (APC).

According to sources in Rehbar Committee the meeting of the committee was planned to reach the final consensus on the agenda of APC as many parties had reservations over the agenda proposed by the major political parties in the recent APC. The sources within committee further told The Nation that the three major parties of opposition including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had their own agenda and all of them had reservations over each other’s agendas they proposed in the recent APC.

The source maintained that JUI-F was very aggressive in its stance and wanted to get rid of the PTI-government with no further delay. However, PPP and PML-N wanted to give tough time to the government within the parliament house.

Meanwhile, a close aide of Maulana Fazlur Rehman without mentioning his name told The Nation that Maulana Fazl Rehman wanted to show aggression practically rather than discussions only. Maulana Fazl was still sticking to his demands and will never give up this time.

PPP favours using democratic means to oust present PTI regime

He stated that many small opposition parties had also shown reservations over Bilawal House to be the spot of APC and this was the reason that the venue of APC was changed at last moment.

It is important to mention here that JUI-F along with other small opposition parties had already shown doubts over the attitude of PPP and PML-N and they had threatened of breaking the joint alliance if both these parties failed to follow decisions of the Rehbar Committee.

Meanwhile, sources in the PPP told The Nation that they had always used the democratic and constitutional options in such circumstances; adding that all parties were on the same page regarding incompetency of the incumbent government.

The PPP leader said that they will not be a part of any undemocratic move and will try to maintain an environment of trust and confidence among the ranks of opposition on several issues.