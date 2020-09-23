Share:

LAHORE - A large number of local Sikh Yatrees on Tuesday performed their religious rituals regarding 481th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee, founder of Sikhism and first of the ten Sikh Gurus, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), on the directions of its Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad made elaborative arrangements including security to facilitate the Sikh Yatrees, whereas they also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the ETPB.

The death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was started on September 20, 2020 with Paath Sahib which ended on September 22 (Today) with Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib and Ardas, said a spokesman for Evacuee Trust Property Board here.

The concluding ceremony was held at Dewan Asthan at 1:00 pm in which Vice Chancellor Narowal University Dr Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest, the spokesman added.

On the occasion, the speakers highlighted the efforts of Pakistani government and condemned Indian government for not allowing devotees through Kartarpur corridor to attend 481th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Later, the Sikh Yatrees expressed gratitude to Pakistani government for looking after Gurdwaras and other places of the Sikhs. They said that the minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan, as the Pakistan government had been making all out sincere efforts to protect the basic rights of the minorities.