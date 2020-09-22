Share:

ISLAMABAD- The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 7 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 166.22 as compared to the last closing of Rs 166.29. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166 and Rs 166.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs 1.02 and closed at Rs 195.16 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.18. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.58, whereas a decrease of 0.60 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.92 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.52.